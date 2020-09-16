Details Emerge From Dylan McCaffrey’s Michigan Transfer Decision

In a surprise move just hours after the Big Ten announced its return to fall football, Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey reportedly decided to transfer.

But according to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the move may have been a long time coming. Per the report, McCaffrey was unable to win the starting QB job in the offseason. Junior Joe Milton had won the job instead.

As a sophomore in 2019, McCaffrey was Michigan’s No. 2 QB behind Shea Patterson. He finished the year with 10 completions for 116 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he added another 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

But Feldman noted that the Michigan staff has been gushing over Milton – last year’s No. 3 QB. Milton has been praised for his arm and off-season development.

Joe Milton had won the QB job outright and the #Michigan staff raves about his potential from what I've heard. He has a huge arm and moves well, and they have been very excited about his development this off-season. https://t.co/q2ZIQe9KvG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 16, 2020

As for Dylan McCaffrey, latching onto another team where he can play probably won’t be too hard given the relief the NCAA has given to players this off-season. But with the 2020 season already underway for some schools, finding a team where he can get significant snaps will be a challenge.

The ACC and most Group of Five schools have already started playing. The Big 12, SEC and AAC start later this month. As for the Big Ten, they’re now slated to start on October 24.

The rest of the conferences have either canceled their seasons or are already playing.

Will we see Dylan McCaffrey take the field for a team in 2020?