Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players.

Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted."

According to a report, a Michigan player was ganged up on as he walked up the tunnel.

"I'm told by eyewitnesses that one Michigan player was walking up the tunnel and jumped by an MSU player. 6-7 MSU players were kicking the Michigan player while he was down, I'm told," Isaiah Hole reports.

Footage of the "scuffle" appears to confirm what happened, though it's unclear what led to it.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker released a statement, as well.

"As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk," he announced.

"In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action."