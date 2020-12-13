Details Emerging From Michigan’s Plan For Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh’s future has been the subject of speculation throughout much of Michigan’s disappointing 2020 season.

There have been various reports of Harbaugh being interested in the NFL and vice versa. There was also a report from Michigan insider John U. Bacon saying Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel have discussed a potential contract extension, one with a lower base salary but major incentives.

Tonight, FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman also said that Harbaugh and Manuel have indeed talked about a new contract structured in the manner Bacon reported. However, Feldman said there is some doubt if Harbaugh would actually agree to this type of deal when all is said and done.

“I’ve been told they’re going to look at a lower base salary for him with big incentives,” Feldman said. “But to put this bluntly, people close to Jim Harbaugh have told me that they wonder if Jim Harbaugh’s ego would allow him to accept this deal going forward.”

Another issue Feldman says Harbaugh must weigh is what his other options are, particularly how much NFL interest he is generating.

"They're going to look at a lower base salary with big incentives." @BruceFeldmanCFB on Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's contract extension pic.twitter.com/dApVX7O61r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 12, 2020

Michigan football is 2-4 on the season and has not played the last two weeks due to COVID-19 issues.

As it stands, the Wolverines have one more game on the schedule next weekend against whoever will be their assigned Big Ten West crossover opponent.