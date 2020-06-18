Dick Vitale Calls Michigan’s Transfer Rejection “Embarrassing”

After spending three seasons with at Purdue, Nojel Eastern announced that he would transfer to Michigan to finish up his collegiate career. On Wednesday, he shared unfortunate news regarding his future with the Wolverines.

Eastern revealed that he will not play for the Wolverines this season due to an academic issue. Some of his credits didn’t transfer over to Michigan because of his major.

Now, Eastern will have to once again go through the transfer process. That doesn’t sit well with ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who called this transfer rejection “embarrassing” on Michigan’s end.

“This is embarrassing as someone messed up,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “The Michigan basketball staff should have had his academic record evaluated before making an announcement on Nojel Eastern.”

Dickie V is definitely right about this situation. The Wolverines should have figured out Eastern’s academic situation prior to accepting him on the team.

This is also an unfair situation for Eastern, who has to quickly choose another program.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard can’t be happy about losing Eastern before the 2020-21 season even begins, but this appears to be out of his control.

Last season, Eastern averaged 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Boilermakers. He’s an exceptional defender and should provide an immediate impact for whatever team he ends up on.