Dick Vitale Reacts To Juwan Howard’s Suspension

On Monday night, ESPN’s Dick Vitale voiced his approval for the penalty Michigan assessed to head men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard.

Since he has been unable to announce games this season due to medical reasons, Vitale has been busy expressing his opinions on Twitter. That’s what he did earlier tonight after Howard was suspended five games and fined $40,000 for his role in yesterday’s postgame fracas with Wisconsin.

“Been out and just learned about the Juwan Howard suspension – I feel it is fair / Glad he wasn’t fired,” Vitale said. “Hope he takes advantage of this and never ever allows himself to lose control of his emotions.”

Howard apologized for his actions after his punishment was announced. He will sit out the rest of the regular season and is eligible to return for the Big Ten Tournament.

As for Vitale, he continues to argue for the elimination of the postgame handshake line, which is where the confrontation between Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard originated and escalated.

Dickie V tweeted last night in support of removing the handshake tradition and did the same tonight.

“I agree with Tom Izzo that the handshake line is to teach players how to display good character,” Vitale wrote. “However fights [are] taking place and in many cases it is due to the coaches. It’ll be sad if we have an incident that leads to injuries. Make handshake optional.”