Draft Skid For Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Ends On Day 3

Every NFL Draft there are a handful of players that slide down the board for unknown reasons. This year, former Michigan wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones was one of several prospects to get drafted way later than people expected.

Peoples-Jones was a versatile wideout for the Wolverines, totaling 103 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. Some analysts believe that quarterback play at Michigan hurt his overall production.

Despite entering the draft with a third-round grade, Peoples-Jones fell all the way to the sixth round. Fortunately for the Cleveland Browns, they may have landed the steal of the draft.

The Browns selected Peoples-Jones with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round. He’ll join a loaded receiving corps that already features Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

#Browns draft WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan at No. 187 in the sixth round — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 25, 2020

On Friday night, Peoples-Jones posted a cryptic message about the draft on Twitter, saying “God’s Timing…it will all make sense in the end. Believe that!”

Peoples-Jones will have the chance to prove his doubters wrong the minute he steps on the gridiron.

It had to be frustrating for Peoples-Jones to wait until this late in the draft, but he did land in a solid situation. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is a creative play caller and should find multiple ways to use his newest weapon.

Congratulations to Peoples-Jones on making it to the NFL.