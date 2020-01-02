ESPN Analyst Says Michigan Should Move On From Jim Harbaugh

On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines jumped out to a halftime lead over Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. The Wolverines looked like a program ready to compete with the elite, but then the second half started.

Alabama blanked Michigan in the second half en route to a 35-16 win after trailing 16-14 at the half.

It was the fourth-straight bowl loss for Jim Harbaugh and company. Every loss Michigan endures, questions about Harbaugh’s future with the program abound.

That was the case after the loss to Alabama as well. ESPN college football analyst Emmanuel Acho suggested Harbaugh isn’t the right coach to lead the Wolverines to a national title.

Here’s what Acho had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“Jim Harbaugh is a very, very good coach. He’s a very good coach, but he’s not an elite college football coach. He’s not a Hall of Fame coach. What I mean by that — the Urban Meyers, the Nick Sabans, the Bob Stoops, the Joe Paternos, the Mack Browns. What I want from Michigan is elite and Jim Harbaugh is very good. For that reason, I think they should move on.”

Acho is hardly the first analyst to suggest Michigan should move on from Harbaugh. His struggles against rivals, namely Ohio State, are well-documented – as are his struggles in the postseason.

His contract with the school suggests he’ll be there for quite a while, though.