ESPN Analyst Suggests Things Could Change With Jim Harbaugh

A closeup of Jim Harbaugh on the sideline prior to a Michigan football game.EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team to the field before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is already on thin ice. The last thing the Michigan head coach can afford to do is lose to Rutgers this evening.

The Wolverines are having an awful season. They won their first game in impressive fashion, beating Minnesota in blowout fashion. It seems Michigan was content to win just one game this season, because it’s been all downhill ever since.

Harbaugh’s team has now lost three straight, including a close loss to Michigan State and blowout losses to Indiana and Wisconsin. The Wolverines were supposed to get back on track this weekend thanks to their contest versus Rutgers. While improved, Rutgers isn’t as good as Michigan, on paper that is.

Greg Schiano’s team is giving Michigan all it can handle Saturday night. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg thinks Harbaugh’s job will be in jeopardy if the Wolverines can’t turn things around and beat Rutgers.

“Been asked on every radio show about Jim Harbaugh’s status and my response has been the same: He’s not getting fired outright. This could change things,” Rittenberg said in regards Rutgers’ 14-0 lead over Michigan Saturday night.

Take it in Michigan fans: this may be one of the last times we see Jim Harbaugh on the Wolverines’ sideline.

It’s time for Michigan to move on from the 56-year-old head coach. The program’s success depends on it.

Rutgers currently leads Michigan 17-0 late in the second quarter. Catch the rest of the game on Big Ten Network.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.