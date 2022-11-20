ESPN Computer Predicts Ohio State vs. Michigan Winner

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

It's time, Michigan and Ohio State fans. "The Game" is here.

Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are 11-0 and ranked in the top five heading into Saturday. The winner will clinch a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and have an inside track to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan won last year's matchup in Ann Arbor, but Ohio State is being favored by a touchdown or more right now, depending on what betting service you look at.

ESPN's Football Power Index has unveiled its early prediction for "The Game," and the computer thinks the Buckeyes will emerge victorious

Ohio State has a 71.8% chance of winning, per the FPI., with Michigan only having a 28.2% shot.

Prior to last season, Ohio State had won eight in a row and 15 out of 16 against Michigan. If the Wolverines win Saturday, it will be their first two-game win streak against the Buckeyes since 1999-2000.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX.