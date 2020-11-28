ESPN Computer’s Final Prediction For Michigan vs. Penn State

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, there was hope this Michigan-Penn State game would have huge implications on the conference title game. Instead, these two historic programs enter this weekend with a combined two wins.

Michigan snapped its recent three-game losing streak with a win over Rutgers in triple overtime. Penn State, on the other hand, has yet to win a game this season. It’s just been a really tough year for James Franklin’s squad.

One of the main reasons neither team has sustained any success this year is because their quarterbacks haven’t been productive. Sean Clifford and Joe Milton have struggled for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines, respectively.

Jim Harbaugh has apparently seen enough of Milton as the starting quarterback, which is why Cade McNamara is expected to start this afternoon against Penn State. Last week, McNamara threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns against Rutgers.

Even though Michigan has found a spark on offense in McNamara, the latest computer prediction from ESPN has Harbaugh’s team falling short to Penn State this weekend.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Nittany Lions have a 53.5 percent chance of defeating the Wolverines.

If the Wolverines lose to the winless Nittany Lions this afternoon, Harbaugh’s critics will come out in droves to put him on blast.

Kickoff for this Big Ten showdown is at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.