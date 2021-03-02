Tonight, No. 2 Michigan hosts No. 4 Illinois in what’s shaping up to be one of the more pivotal college basketball games of the entire season.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is right around the corner, and there’s just a few games remaining for teams to improve their tournament stock. The Wolverines are the hottest team in the nation, having won seven straight and 18 of 19, including signature wins over Iowa, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Illinois, meanwhile, has snuck up on the one-seed line according to Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket projections. The Fighting Illini have all the makings of being a one-seed, but they’ll have to beat Michigan on Tuesday to stay atop the projections. A loss probably drops Illinois down to a two-seed.

It’s safe to say there’s plenty at stake this evening when Michigan hosts Illinois at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN’s computer model is predicting a big Wolverines win.

ESPN’s computer model gives No. 2 Michigan a 66.6 percent chance of beating No. 4 Illinois Tuesday night. The Fighting Illini have just a 33.4 percent chance of upsetting the Wolverines.

This will be the first meeting of the season between Illinois and Michigan. The Big Ten foes were supposed to meet on Feb. 11, but the game was postponed to tonight for circumstances related to health and safety protocol.

The Wolverines have another opportunity to prove they’re the best team in the nation this evening. Illinois has yet to garner such respect, meaning a win tonight would go a long way.

There are major March Madness implications on the line this evening. Tune into ESPN at 7 p.m. ET to catch No. 2 Michigan host No. 4 Illinois in a battle of the Big Ten’s best.