Michigan will try and avoid a second straight loss this evening when it takes on the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines looked unbeatable during the month of February before getting blown out by No. 4 Illinois earlier this week. Perhaps Michigan’s latest loss will serve as a wake-up call for a team that previously breezed to victories throughout the 2020-21 season.

Michigan State, meanwhile, has roared its way into the latest Bracketology projections after being right on the bubble just several weeks ago. The Spartans can’t let up just yet, though. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi says if MSU can knock off Michigan tonight, the Spartans (unofficially) punch their ticket to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“No team is in position tonight to knock Michigan State out of the projected field even if the Spartans lose at Michigan, whereas a win would all but assure Sparty an NCAA bid,” wrote Lunardi on Thursday morning, via Twitter.

With so much at stake, Thursday night’s Big Ten clash will be must-watch television. ESPN is anticipating a bounce-back win for the Wolverines.

ESPN’s computer model gives the Michigan Wolverines an 89.5 percent chance of avoiding a second straight loss and beating Michigan State tonight. The Spartans, meanwhile, have just a 10.5 percent chance of upsetting Michigan.

Tune into ESPN AT 7 p.m. ET to catch Michigan and Michigan State battle it out at the Crisier Center. The Spartans have an opportunity to cement a spot in the fast approaching 2021 NCAA Tournament.