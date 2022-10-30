ESPN's Jim Harbaugh 'Trick-Or-Treat' Graphic Goes Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's football graphics are hit or miss these days.

Last Monday night an awful John Krasinski graphic went viral because it looks nothing like the beloved actor and director.

But sometimes the Worldwide Leader gets things right.

ESPN unveiled a Jim Harbaugh Halloween graphic during the Michigan vs. Michigan State game on Saturday night. It's pretty well done.

The graphic displays Jim Harbaugh, the head football coach at Michigan out trick-or-treating.

The first house he stops at is home to every Big Ten team except Michigan State and Ohio State. Harbaugh gets plenty of candy at the house, thanks to his 43-8 record against those Big Ten opponents.

However, at the next house - home to the Buckeyes and Spartans - Harbaugh gets his trick-or-treating bag taken away. He's just 4-9 combined against his two biggest rivals.

It's a pretty creative graphic, especially just two days away from Halloween.

Harbaugh will try and give his fans a treat with a win tonight vs. the Spartans. Catch the game on ABC.