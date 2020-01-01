ESPN’s 2nd Half Prediction For Alabama vs. Michigan

Despite giving up a touchdown to Alabama on their first defensive snap, the Michigan Wolverines are giving the Crimson Tide quite a game in the Citrus Bowl. Michigan now leads Alabama 16-14 at halftime.

Mac Jones and Jerry Jeudy started things off with a bang, connecting on an 85-yard touchdown. But Michigan quickly recovered and responded with a touchdown of their own, followed by two Quinn Nordin Field goals to take a 13-10 lead.

Alabama had one more touchdown drive in them in the first half, with Najee Harris taking the lead back on a front-flipping 9-yard run.

But despite having less than four minutes on the clock, Michigan responded with a 57-yard field goal from Nordin to take the lead into halftime.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the second half of the Citrus Bowl.

The computer model believes that Alabama still has the edge in this game. ESPN’s computer model gives the Crimson Tide a 53.5-percent chance to win this game.

Each of Jim Harbaugh’s five seasons at Michigan has ended in a loss to Ohio State, and have often been followed by bowl game disappointments.

But if nothing else, it appears that Harbaugh and the Wolverines have a chance to pull off this upset in the second half.

The game is being played on ABC.