Everyone Has Same Reaction To Michigan’s Performance Today

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines entered their rivalry game against Michigan State as the heavy favorite.

Michigan entered as 21.5-point favorite thanks to its impressive performance in the season-opener against Minnesota. The Wolverines dominated en route to a 49-24 win over the Gophers.

Unfortunately, the hype that win created disappeared on Saturday afternoon. The Gophers suffered their second-straight loss, this time a Maryland team that was blown out by Northwestern.

If the Michigan win over Minnesota didn’t look good as of Friday night, it looks even worse now. The Wolverines have struggled to find success against a Spartans team that was blown out in its season opener against Rutgers.

Michigan State holds a 20-17 lead over Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Of course, that led everyone to say the same thing about Michigan and its “hype.”

Unearned Michigan Hype SZN was really short this year. Guess that’s just 2020 for you. pic.twitter.com/uW2TF9YD6b — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) October 31, 2020

The Wolverines seemingly always find a way to lose a game they should win.

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi has only completed 10 passes so far this afternoon. However, each one has gashed the Wolverines as Lombardi has 225 yards passing on the day.

At the end of the third quarter, Michigan State holds a 20-17 lead. Can the Spartans hang on or will the Wolverines pull off the comeback?

With just 15 more minutes to play, we’ll find out soon.