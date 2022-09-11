Everyone Said Same Thing About JJ McCarthy On Saturday Night

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's time for Jim Harbaugh to hand the reins over to J.J. McCarthy for the rest of the season. At least that's what everyone is saying on social media this Saturday night.

McCarthy got the start for the Michigan Wolverines against Hawaii this evening. He was in complete control of the offense, completing 11 of his 12 pass attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-10 UM victory.

McNamara did great things for Michigan last season, but it's obvious that the Wolverines' ceiling is much higher with McCarthy under center. It's time for Harbaugh to make the switch, according to Twitter experts.

"JJ McCarthy should be UM's starter," said Andrew Hammond.

"JJ McCarthy is the starter, folks," wrote #4 MichSportsNow.

"J.J. McCarthy needs to be the starter for the rest of the season," said Sean McElwain.

"4 series. 3 three and outs and an INT for McNamara. Glad that’s over. McCarthy is the starter and I’m going to sleep," wrote Paulie Bruz.

"How soon after this game will Harbaugh announce JJ McCarthy the Week 3 starter? He should just do it at halftime," a fan wrote.

It's probably only a matter of time before Harbaugh names McCarthy Michigan's full-time starting quarterback.

The Wolverines battle the UConn Huskies next weekend.