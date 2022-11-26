Everyone Said The Same Thing About Blake Corum After First Run

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan star running back Blake Corum injured his knee in last week's win over Illinois, but he still took the field this afternoon against Ohio State.

However, just because Corum was out there doesn't mean he looked ready to play. The junior workhorse played three plays, carrying twice for six yards, and decidedly did not look like himself.

Corum's health--or lack thereof--has been a major talking point on college football Twitter, with media and fans agreeing that he appears to be unable to contribute, which severely hurts Michigan's chances.

"Corum doesn’t look right. Take him out. It’s a big game but they gotta protect his long term future," said ESPN's Robert Griffin III, who knows something about just such a situation.

"I love Michigan, don’t get me wrong… but Corum is hurt and over the course of the game that’s a problem," added chef and television host Andrew Zimmern.

"I am not a doctor and don't even pretend to play one on the internet, but that might be the end of the day for Corum," added OSU blog Land Grant Holy Land. "He asked out and didn't look good heading to the sideline."

"My guess is Blake Corum will be a decoy the rest of the afternoon based on the way he warmed up/jogged off after his first carry," chimed in FOX Sports' Bryan Fischer.

"A few plays into the game and it’s obvious that Corum is going to be a non-factor today," stated former Oklahoma and NFL lineman Gabe Ikard.

Ohio State-Michigan is currently airing on FOX. We'll see how much more Corum will play the rest of the afternoon.