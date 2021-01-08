Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have officially agreed to terms on a contract extension. Judging off everyone’s reaction on social media, that’s great news for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It’s safe to say Ohio State has been Harbaugh’s kryptonite in the Big Ten. He still hasn’t defeated the Buckeyes since taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines.

There were some rumors about Harbaugh potentially pursuing a job in the NFL, but clearly he’s going to stick around a little bit longer in Ann Arbor. The only downside to that decision is that he’ll have to continue dealing with nonstop critics.

Immediately after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news about Harbaugh’s contract extension, the college football world started cracking Ohio State-related jokes.

Here are some of the jokes being shared on social media:

The contract extension for Harbaugh is expected to last five years. He’s reportedly going to make $4 million per year, which is half the amount he made for the 2020 season.

Harbaugh was considered a program-changing candidate for Michigan when the school hired him back in 2015. Fast forward several years later, and he’s no longer thought of in that regard.

Eventually, Harbaugh could change the narrative surrounding his career. But first, he’ll have to take down Ohio State. Until that day comes, the entire fan base in Columbus will make jokes at his expense.