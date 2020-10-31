Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh’s Loss Today

The Michigan Wolverines entered Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Michigan State Spartans as a 22-point favorite.

Jim Harbaugh’s team looked impressive in its season debut against Minnesota. The Wolverines demolished the Gophers by a final score of 49-24.

That win led to plenty of hype that this Michigan team was for real and could potentially challenge Ohio State for a Big Ten title. Just a week later, though, the college football world watched as that hype train collapsed in epic fashion.

Michigan State handed Michigan its first loss of the season in an impressive 27-24 victory this afternoon. The Spartans entered as heavy underdogs, but went toe-to-toe with the Wolverines.

Following the game, college football fans all said the same thing about Saturday’s loss for the Wolverines. They suggested this is the worst loss in Jim Harbaugh’s tenure with Michigan.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

This is Michigan's worst loss of the Jim Harbaugh era. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 31, 2020

Might be the worst loss in Harbaugh era. Time to move on? This is embarrassing. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) October 31, 2020

Michigan losing as a 22-point favorite to Michigan State is the worst loss of the Jim Harbaugh era. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 31, 2020

Harbaugh is one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. The longtime college football coach hasn’t lived up to his contract yet.

His record against Ohio State is well-known, but Harbaugh’s team seemingly drops a very winnable game each and every year. This year, it just so happened to come against Michigan’s in-state rival.

The Wolverines will try to right the ship next weekend with a trip to Indiana – which just knocked off Penn State in a controversial overtime win.