Michigan has zeroed in on a target for defensive coordinator. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Wolverines are expected to hire Jesse Minter.

Minter spent the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Vanderbilt. Prior to that stint, he was a defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Wolverines need a new defensive coordinator because they lost Mike Macdonald to the Ravens. Ironically enough, Jim Harbaugh replaced Macdonald with a former Ravens assistant coach.

Although this hire isn’t official just yet, the college football world has already shared its thoughts on this hire. Some fans are concerned about Minter’s track record as a play-caller.

“Worth noting… Vanderbilt’s defense this past season ranked 119th out of 130 FBS schools in points allowed per game, and 117th out of 130 in yards allowed per game,” a fan said.

While that might sound like a very concerning stat, it’s important to note that Michigan has way more talent on its roster.

“I haven’t studied a ton of Vandy. I have noticed a few schematic aspects. But the big thing for me is: I really don’t think you can tell what he’s bringing to the table because the talent level at Vandy is so different than it will be at Michigan,” one college football analyst said.

One thing Michigan fans can agree on is that Minter will give the team a sense of continuity when it comes to the defensive scheme.

Minter, 38, will have the chance to show what he can do with elite talent this fall.

Michigan fans, do you like the team’s latest hire?