The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Football Fans Are Torching Jim Harbaugh For Decision vs. Penn State

Jim Harbaugh during pregame before Michigan's game.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines Head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warms ups prior to the start of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

When a football coach calls a timeout ahead of a special teams play, he usually thinks there’s going to be a trick play. Well, Jim Harbaugh was right when he did as much versus Penn State on Saturday. It didn’t matter.

Penn State lined up to punt in the first quarter of Saturday’s Michigan game. Harbaugh noticed something was off and called a timeout.

The Nittany Lions then lined up again to punt, but James Franklin dialed up a trick play. Punter Jordan Stout threw a beautiful ball to Curtis Jacobs for 18 yards to convert on fourth and six.

Take a look.

How did Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines mess this up?

Michigan clearly knew Penn State was dialing up a fake punt. However, the Nittany Lions were still able to convert.

Football fans are blasting Harbaugh, as a result.

“Harbaugh calls time out and they still convert a fake punt,” a fan said. “How much is Harbaugh making a year?”
“Lmaooooooo at Jim Harbaugh calling a timeout to get into a base defense in case Penn State faked the punt only to give up a first down on a fake punt anyways,” another fan added.

“Yo Harbaugh called a timeout before the punt and Penn St still faked the punt Lmaoo,” one fan said.

Even a few notable college football analyts took to Twitter to roast Jim Harbaugh.

Catch Harbaugh and the Wolverines take on the Penn State Nittany Lions right now on ABC.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.