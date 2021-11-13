Football Fans Are Torching Jim Harbaugh For Decision vs. Penn State

When a football coach calls a timeout ahead of a special teams play, he usually thinks there’s going to be a trick play. Well, Jim Harbaugh was right when he did as much versus Penn State on Saturday. It didn’t matter.

Penn State lined up to punt in the first quarter of Saturday’s Michigan game. Harbaugh noticed something was off and called a timeout.

The Nittany Lions then lined up again to punt, but James Franklin dialed up a trick play. Punter Jordan Stout threw a beautiful ball to Curtis Jacobs for 18 yards to convert on fourth and six.

Take a look.

🚨PENN STATE FAKE PUNT!!!🚨 Jordan Stout drops a dime to Curtis Jacobs for 18 yards on 4th & 6! pic.twitter.com/DodGJ911Is — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 13, 2021

How did Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines mess this up?

Michigan clearly knew Penn State was dialing up a fake punt. However, the Nittany Lions were still able to convert.

Football fans are blasting Harbaugh, as a result.

“Harbaugh calls time out and they still convert a fake punt,” a fan said. “How much is Harbaugh making a year?”