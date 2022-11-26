Football World Impressed By J.J. McCarthy's Performance Today

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When Michigan named J.J. McCarthy the team's starting quarterback over Cade McNamara, that decision was made because of the sophomore's ability to make the big play. Well, he's justifying the coaching staff's decision this afternoon.

McCarthy has been sensational this Saturday against Ohio State. He currently has 12 completions for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

In addition to dicing up Ohio State's defense through the air, McCarthy has 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

While there's still plenty of time left in "The Game," McCarthy has already received a ton of love from the college football world.

"JJ McCarthy etching his name in Michigan history in this game," one fan said.

"JJ McCarthy playing like 2012 Johnny Manziel," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "JJ McCarthy having the game of his life today."

"And to think we were worried about JJ McCarthy? Kid is playing sensational," Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket said.

Michigan leads 31-20 over Ohio State in the fourth quarter.

If the Wolverines win this game, McCarthy will receive a lot of the credit - and rightfully so.