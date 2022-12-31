Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl.

During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.

On the very next play, Kalel Mullings fumbled the ball. TCU recovered it for a touchback.

It was a brutal sequence for Michigan. Most fans watching the Fiesta Bowl believe the referees cost the Wolverines a chance to get back in this game.

"I don't think there was enough evidence to overturn the Michigan touchdown pass," Michael David Smith said. "Massive, massive replay call given the fumble on the next play."

"That was an absolutely massive replay review that seemed a little iffy," RedditCFB tweeted. "Frogs turn over Michigan on the 1!"

"That was a touchdown for Michigan and it got taken off the board and resulted in a turnover," Quinn Douglas wrote. "Big yikes from that replay official."

Sanjay Kirpalani said, "That's a great play by TCU. that said, if you're Michigan, you gotta be furious at the replay overturning that TD. clearly looked like it should've counted."

There have been a lot of miscues in this game for Michigan.

Outside of this controversial replay, the Wolverines had a turnover on downs at the goal line to start the game and a pick-six on their next possession.

Luckily for Michigan, there's still plenty of time to mount a comeback.