Football World Reacts To Crushing Blake Corum Decision

If the Michigan Wolverines are going to win the national championship this season, they'll need to do so without running back Blake Corum.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the current expectation is that Corum will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Corum suffered a knee injury on Nov. 19 against Illinois. He tried to play last weekend against Ohio State, but he just wasn't very effective.

Rapoport added that Corum is expected to make a full recovery from this injury.

The sports world is devastated that Corum will not be able to play in the Big Ten Championship or College Football Playoff.

"This stinks," Stewart Mandel of The Athletic said in response to the news.

"Yeah I saw this coming. His knee looked shattered. Couldn't believe he came back onto the field," AJ King tweeted.

"Ugh. Hate this for him," Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports said.

Corum will finish this season with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries. There's a good chance he'll be announced as one of the Heisman finalists on Monday.

We're wishing Corum a full and speedy recovery from knee surgery.