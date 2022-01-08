Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL.

Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.

“He said that he’ll entertain (it),” Clemons said. “He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that’s just that’s the (reply) that he gave him.”

Of course, those comments sparked a hot debate on social media as to whether or not Harbaugh would be leaving for the NFL.

One fan doesn’t think Harbaugh is going to leave. Even if he does, the fan thinks Michigan will be fine.

“I don’t think Harbaugh leaves Michigan. For a guy who just gave away $2M, using the NFL as leverage makes a lot more sense than actually leaving. However, if he leaves, the cupboard is stocked with a loaded offense, and a fantastic coaching staff. Michigan will be fine,” the fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans are convinced he’s leaving to take over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Raiders bound,” one Saints fan said.

At least one Michigan fan isn’t taking the news well.

“Michigan football exists with the sole purpose of making me sad,” the fan said.

Michigan football exists with the sole purpose of making me sad https://t.co/82XvtMmwRW — 〽️itch (@m_mccollu) January 8, 2022

The rumors of Harbaugh-to-the-NFL are growing louder with each passing day.

But will he actually leave?