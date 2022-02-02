Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jim Harbaugh news

Just under 24 hours ago, Michigan insider Chris Balas reported that Harbaugh is expected to be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Harbaugh plans to meet with the Vikings later Wednesday afternoon for their head coaching vacancy. According to the report from Balas, that meeting is “a formality” and Harbaugh will be offered the job.

On Wednesday morning, two college football insiders said Harbaugh will meet with the Vikings and he’s expected to be offered the job. Both ESPN’s Heather Dinich and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman had the same thing to say.

“Big day on the Jim Harbaugh front with Michigan. He’s meeting with the Vikings today. He had zoomed with them a few days ago. The feeling from sources inside UM is that he’s getting offered the HC job and will take it,” Feldman said.

One fan pointed out that Harbaugh could be leaving on National Signing Day.

“Don’t know if I’ve ever seen a head coach bolt on NSD before,” the fan said with a laughing emoji.

Heather Dinich pointed out that Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis could get the head coaching job if Harbaugh leaves.

“Harbaugh has been planning and preparing for this interview as if he’s going to get it, and so is Michigan. @Coach_Gattis will get a good look if Harbaugh leaves,” Dinich said.

Will Harbaugh takes his talents to the NFL?