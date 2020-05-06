The Spun

Former 4-Star Michigan Recruit Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

A University of Michigan flag is seen on the court prior to the 2014 Big Ten Men's Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 16: A University of Michigan flag is seen on the court prior to the 2014 Big Ten Men's Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 16, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, one of the top small forwards from the 2019 recruiting class entered the transfer portal.

Former four-star recruit Cole Bajema entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. According to 247Sports, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard confirmed Bajema is in the transfer portal.

He is the third player to leave the program since the 2019-20 season came to an end. Point guard David DeJulius transferred to Cincinnati and Colin Castleton is headed to Florida.

Bajema was the No. 27 small forward recruit in the 2019 class and the No. 4 player from the state of Washington. He initially committed to former Michigan head coach John Beilein before he left to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s more from 247Sports.

Bajema played sparingly during the 2019-20 season. The former four-star recruit played in 10 games for the Wolverines.

He averaged just 3.7 minutes played in those games while scoring 2.6 points per contest. Bajema shot well from the field, connecting on over 76-percent of his shots.

He also shot better than 57-percent from three-point range, albeit on limited attempts.

According to the release from Michigan, he’ll have to sit out during the 2020-21 season. After that, he’ll have three years of eligibility left for his new program.

