Once again, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is being linked to the NFL. On Tuesday, college football insider Bruce Feldman dropped a bombshell report regarding Harbaugh’s future.

Feldman revealed that he has heard from both NFL and Michigan sources that Harbaugh could be “tempted” to leave Ann Arbor for the pros. With that report now public, ESPN’s panel of NFL experts discussed Harbaugh’s future on Wednesday morning.

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum sounds awfully confident in Harbaugh’s outlook in the NFL, calling him a “slam-dunk” hire for any professional team.

“Before he got to the 49ers in 2011, San Francisco had eight consecutive non-winning seasons,” Tannenbaum said on Get Up. “That’s really remarkable. Eight years of not having a winning season, and then they go to the Super Bowl.”

Tannenbaum also mentioned that he doesn’t consider hiring Harbaugh a risky move.

“Unlike an Urban Meyer where there was massive risk, if you’re an owner or GM and your job is on the line, you take great comfort in the fact that he’s got a team to the Super Bowl,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any risk whatsoever given his track record at the NFL level.”

Harbaugh has already been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders. He would certainly add a new layer of intrigue to the organization.

During his four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh had a 44-19-1 record. There’s no question he can handle the pros.

Do you think we’ll see Harbaugh back in the NFL?