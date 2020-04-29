Former Michigan 4-Star WR Tarik Black Announces Transfer Destination

One of the top wide receivers from the 2017 recruiting class took to social media on Tuesday night to announce he’s found a new home.

Former Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black announced his plans to leave the Wolverines football program in December. Five months later, the former top recruit knows where he plans to play next.

Black took to Instagram tonight to announce he’s “flipped the switch” and transferred to Texas. The former Wolverine is headed down to Big 12 territory to suit up for the Longhorns in 2020.

The junior wide receiver had a career-high 23 receptions for 323 yards and a touchdown in 11 appearances for Michigan. Now he’s headed down South.

Here’s this announcement.

In 2017, 247Sports rated Black as the No. 116 overall prospect in the country. He was the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation that year, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Connecticut.

Black should have plenty of opportunity to break into the Longhorns starting lineup. Leading wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson were both drafted by NFL teams over the weekend.

That leaves sophomore wide receiver Brennan Eagles as the top returning wideout, with 522 receiving yards and six touchdowns. No other receiver on the roster had more than 275 receiving yards during the 2019 season.