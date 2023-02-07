Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 04: A general view inside the Crisler Center at the University of Michigan during a game between the Wayne State Warriors and Michigan Wolverines on November 4, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip.

Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53.

"Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet.

Calip's son Demetrius II first shared news of his father's passing in an Instagram story earlier today.

"Dad. 2/5/23. Love you forever,” Calip II wrote. “He was the perfect example of a great dad and I can only be grateful and happy.”

A Flint, Michigan native, Demetrius Calip was a reserve in his first two seasons at UM, playing a key role off the bench for the Wolverines' 1988-89 title squad.

He split time as a reserve and starter as a junior in 1989-90, averaging 8.5 points per game, before leading the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game as a senior in 1990-91.

Calip went on to appear in seven regular season games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1991-92 before playing multiple seasons in the CBA.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends, family and former teammates at this time.