Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip.
Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53.
"Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet.
Calip's son Demetrius II first shared news of his father's passing in an Instagram story earlier today.
"Dad. 2/5/23. Love you forever,” Calip II wrote. “He was the perfect example of a great dad and I can only be grateful and happy.”
A Flint, Michigan native, Demetrius Calip was a reserve in his first two seasons at UM, playing a key role off the bench for the Wolverines' 1988-89 title squad.
He split time as a reserve and starter as a junior in 1989-90, averaging 8.5 points per game, before leading the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game as a senior in 1990-91.
Calip went on to appear in seven regular season games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1991-92 before playing multiple seasons in the CBA.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends, family and former teammates at this time.