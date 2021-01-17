Former Michigan CB On Don Brown’s Departure: ‘It Was Unfair’

Back in December, the Michigan Wolverines fired defensive coordinator Don Brown. It was tough to let go of a respected coach like him, but the defense did surrender 34 points per game this past season.

Even though Brown has already landed another coaching gig, there are still plenty of conversations being had about his stint in Ann Arbor.

Former Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas recently shared his thoughts on Brown’s departure from Michigan. He believes the program unfairly fired Brown this offseason.

“Can I be totally real with you? I do think it was unfair to get rid of him,” Thomas told The Spun. “This year the team had to deal with COVID-19. If our full team was there – we had a pretty good defense prior to the pandemic. You had me and Nico [Collins] opt out, Kwity [Paye] missed games, and Aidan [Hutchinson] got hurt.

“Key pieces to the defense were missing, so I don’t think it was right to get rid of him. I love Coach Brown. Honestly, I feel like everyone in that building should’ve got another year just because of the circumstances.”

It’s not surprising to hear former players like Thomas come to Brown’s defense.

While the timing of this move was unfortunate for Brown, the Wolverines had to make some changes to their coaching staff this offseason. Michigan had just two wins in this condensed season.

Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald is expected to be the next defensive coordinator for the Wolverines. We’ll find out next season if this was the right decision.