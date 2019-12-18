Former Michigan Football Employee Has Telling Comment About Ohio State

Michigan has lost its last eight games against Ohio State. In fact, the Buckeyes have won 17 of 19 against their top rival.

Mention these facts to Michigan fans and you’ll see some become irate, while others are simply frustrated and unsure what the Wolverines must do to restore some competitive balance to the series.

Recently, many pundits have suggested that Ohio State is simply just operating on a higher level than UM is. Former Michigan social media/video creator Ty Rogers seemed to give credence to this theory on Twitter this morning.

Rogers worked at Michigan for almost three years before leaving in May. He said on Wednesday that the Wolverines are “way behind” the Buckeyes, something he discovered while visiting OSU on Tuesday.

I spent nearly 3 years working at Michigan… After spending 12 hours inside OSU yesterday I have one thought… Michigan is way behind. — tR. (@_TyRogers_) December 18, 2019

and i have the utmost respect for BOTH programs — tR. (@_TyRogers_) December 18, 2019

Rogers did not specify why Ohio State is far ahead of Michigan, though in subsequent tweets, he seemed to imply it is because of the difference in approach to social media/promotion between the two national programs.

“Signing day graphics and social media graphics don’t matter and aren’t important in recruiting.” If that’s the mindset — yikes! Idk about you — but everything matters at certain schools. Mindset. Culture. It’s just different. — tR. (@_TyRogers_) December 18, 2019

it’s not about that! You’re not listening. It’s a mindset and culture. — tR. (@_TyRogers_) December 18, 2019

Of course, if you ask Michigan people about this, they’ll surely have a rebuttal for Rogers’ assertions.

It is still interesting to hear this take from someone who knows the program intimately though.