Former Michigan Football Employee Has Telling Comment About Ohio State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan has lost its last eight games against Ohio State. In fact, the Buckeyes have won 17 of 19 against their top rival.

Mention these facts to Michigan fans and you’ll see some become irate, while others are simply frustrated and unsure what the Wolverines must do to restore some competitive balance to the series.

Recently, many pundits have suggested that Ohio State is simply just operating on a higher level than UM is. Former Michigan social media/video creator Ty Rogers seemed to give credence to this theory on Twitter this morning.

Rogers worked at Michigan for almost three years before leaving in May. He said on Wednesday that the Wolverines are “way behind” the Buckeyes, something he discovered while visiting OSU on Tuesday.

Rogers did not specify why Ohio State is far ahead of Michigan, though in subsequent tweets, he seemed to imply it is because of the difference in approach to social media/promotion between the two national programs.

Of course, if you ask Michigan people about this, they’ll surely have a rebuttal for Rogers’ assertions.

It is still interesting to hear this take from someone who knows the program intimately though.

