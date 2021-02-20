Former Michigan football linebacker Ben VanSumeren announced earlier this month he’d be transferring. To make matters worse for the Wolverines, he’s heading to a rival Big Ten program.

VanSumeren is transferring to Michigan State to play for Mel Tucker and the Spartans, per his announcement on Twitter. Take a look.

It’s not too often players transfer to rival programs, but the Spartans are in need of help at linebacker. Ben VanSumeren provides the depth Michigan State’s defense needs.

VanSumeren was a multi-faceted player for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines during his three years with the program. He played primarily at running back during the 2019 season, carrying the rock nine times for 20 yards.

He switched over to linebacker for the 2020 season, and actually made two starts for the Michigan football defense. VanSumeren came up with seven tackles in six game appearances.

The redshirt sophomore’s decision to transfer to Michigan State comes at an interesting time for the Michigan football program. VanSumeren announced he’d be transferring just a day after his brother, a four-star defensive tackle, announced his decommitment from the Wolverines. VanSumeren has been one of several players to transfer out of Ann Arbor this off-season, as well.

Quarterback Joe Milton left the program just a couple days ago. It was previously believed Milton would once again battle for the starting quarterback position this season.

Milton and VanSumeren are just two of several former Wolverines that are leaving the program this off-season. Michigan State certainly doesn’t mind the ongoing turnover in Ann Arbor.