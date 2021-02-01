Former Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey Announces Transfer Decision

After several seasons with limited snaps for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, Dylan McCaffrey decided to leave Ann Arbor and enter the transfer portal. Today, he announced his destination.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, McCaffrey announced he’s heading to UNC. No, not the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but the University of Northern Colorado in the FCS.

“Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado,” McCaffrey tweeted. “Go Bears!!”

The move really shouldn’t be too much if a surprise though. McCaffrey is a Colorado native, and Northern Colorado hired his father, Ed McCaffrey, as its head coach in 2019. The school did not play football in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Dylan McCaffrey joined the Wolverines as a four-star prospect in 2017. 247Sports rated him as the No. 123 overall prospect in the country, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Colorado.

He got his first snaps under center as a sophomore in 2018, throwing 15 passes and rushing for 99 yards that year.

McCaffrey didn’t see many more snaps in 2019, throwing just 20 passes for the Wolverines in 2019.

In 2020, McCaffrey didn’t see the field in 2020 after opting out of the season. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

He finishes his Michigan career with 242 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 166 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.