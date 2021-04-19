Former Michigan QB Joe Milton Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Former Michigan four-star quarterback Joe Milton will continue his college career in the SEC, according to multiple reports.

Milton is reportedly transferring to Tennessee. The Orlando (Fla.) native will be eligible immediately and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Milton was Michigan’s primary starter during the 2020 season, and he announced he was transferring from the program back in February.

On Monday morning, Volquest.com was the first to report news of Milton joining the Vols, citing his presence in the University of Tennessee student directory.

JUST IN: Tennessee has added a quarterback to its room.https://t.co/XxbVwCZsXq — Volquest Staff (@Volquest_Rivals) April 19, 2021

Tennessee is entering its first season under new head coach Josh Heupel, and the Vols are still attempting to solidify the quarterback position.

Tennessee previously added Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker earlier this offseason, and returns Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer, both of whom have starting experience. Four-star true freshman Kaidon Salter is also expected to compete for the starting role.

After appearing in several games as a backup in 2018 and 2019, Milton started five of six games for Michigan in 2020. He passed for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while also running for 109 yards and a score.

The Wolverines finished 2-4 on the season, and Cade McNamara replaced Milton as the team’s starter for the season finale against Penn State.