Former Michigan QB Joe Milton Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Joe Milton throws the ball for Michigan.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 24: Joe Milton #5 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Wolverines defeated the Gophers 49-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Former Michigan four-star quarterback Joe Milton will continue his college career in the SEC, according to multiple reports.

Milton is reportedly transferring to Tennessee. The Orlando (Fla.) native will be eligible immediately and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Milton was Michigan’s primary starter during the 2020 season, and he announced he was transferring from the program back in February.

On Monday morning, Volquest.com was the first to report news of Milton joining the Vols, citing his presence in the University of Tennessee student directory.

Tennessee is entering its first season under new head coach Josh Heupel, and the Vols are still attempting to solidify the quarterback position.

Tennessee previously added Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker earlier this offseason, and returns Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer, both of whom have starting experience. Four-star true freshman Kaidon Salter is also expected to compete for the starting role.

After appearing in several games as a backup in 2018 and 2019, Milton started five of six games for Michigan in 2020. He passed for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while also running for 109 yards and a score.

The Wolverines finished 2-4 on the season, and Cade McNamara replaced Milton as the team’s starter for the season finale against Penn State.


