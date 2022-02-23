Former Michigan QB Picked No. 1 Overall In USFL Draft

The Spun

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson just went off the board with the No. 1 overall selection in the inaugural USFL player draft.

Patterson, who last played with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, will be able to return to the same state he finished his college football career. He was chosen by the Michigan Panthers, one of eight franchises in the new USFL.

The first round of tonight’s USFL Draft was designated entirely for quarterbacks, meaning Patterson was the first of eight chosen.

Among the others were former New York Giants draft pick Kyle Lauletta, ex-Ole Miss star Jordan Ta’amu and former Eagles draftee Clayton Thorson.

Patterson began his college football career at Ole Miss, but transferred out of Oxford following the 2017 season. He finished out his final two seasons playing for the Wolverines.

In his Michigan career, Patterson threw for 5.661 yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while also rushing for seven touchdowns. He helped the Wolverines go 19-7 and reach a pair of New Year’s Day bowl games in 2018 and 2019.

