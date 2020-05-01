Former Michigan QB Wilton Speight Discusses Playing Hurt In 2016 “The Game”

Buckeyes and Wolverines fans had a chance to reminisce Thursday evening during the re-airing of the 2016 Ohio State-Michigan contest. “The Game” is still an all-time classic. But it could’ve had a different outcome had Michigan QB Wilton Speight been 100 percent healthy.

Just two weeks prior to the classic Big Ten rivalry game, Speight suffered a broken collarbone against Indiana. The 6-foot-6 pocket passer missed the Wolverines’ next game, but proceeded to suit up to play against the Buckeyes just two weeks after suffering the initial injury.

As we all know, Speight’s bravery was on full-display that late November contest. But the Wolverines fell just short in overtime after a controversial fourth-and-short conversion that kept Ohio State’s OT drive alive. The Buckeyes went onto to score just a play later, heading home with the 30-27 rivalry victory.

Speight’s injury was a hot topic then and it still is now – especially during ESPN’s re-airing of “The Game.” The former Michigan QB addressed his collarbone injury and its impact on the 2016 rivalry contest on Thursday evening:

“Never been a shoulda/coulda/woulda guy,” Speight wrote on Twitter. “All I know is The Game with a collarbone cracked in half isn’t ideal.”

Who knows how “The Game” would’ve differed had Speight been at full health. Up to that contest, the Wolverines were 10-1 on the year.

But one thing’s for sure – Michigan’s loss to Ohio State in 2016 still stings for Wolverines fans everywhere.