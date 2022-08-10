Former Michigan Quarterback Devin Gardner Lands New Job

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Devin Gardner #98 of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Miami University Redhawks at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. the Wolverines defeated the Redhawks 34-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Since his playing days ended in 2018, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner has gotten into broadcasting.

After getting started at the high school level with Bally Sports, Gardner made his debut calling college football for FOX last fall. He also broadcasts games for the Fan Controlled Football League.

This summer, Gardner will serve as an analyst for the Detroit Lions' preseason games, it was announced on Wednesday.

It has been a good summer for Gardner. Not only is he getting a shot to call NFL action, but he also earned an EMMY Award with Bally Sports back in June.

A Detroit native, Gardner played wide receiver and quarterback at Michigan, finishing his career with 6,336 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions and 916 rushing yards and 24 scores.

After graduating, he spent time in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 before suiting up for the Nojima Sagamihara Rise of Japan's X-League 2016 and 2017.

Gardner then went on to play for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 2018.