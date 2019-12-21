Former Michigan Safety Announces Transfer Destination

In late October, Michigan junior safety J’Marick Woods announced he would not be finishing his career with the Wolverines. Woods took to Twitter on October 21 to announced his plans to transfer from the school.

Woods noted that he’s scheduled to graduate in December, so he planned to use the grad transfer rule. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his new program.

So, where is he headed?

On Friday afternoon, Woods took to Twitter to announce he’s headed to Duke to play for head coach David Cutcliffe.

The junior played sparingly in 2019, seeing action in four games before announcing his transfer. He recorded 23 tackles during his run with the Wolverines.

Woods was a three-star prospect from Florence, Alabama. The Blue Devils initially offered Woods when he was a recruit before he committed to Michigan.