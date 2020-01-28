Let’s be honest, Michigan fans – Ohio State is on a whole other level than the Wolverines. It really hasn’t been a competitive rivalry for a long time. But it could be if Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines make a few changes.

Former Michigan star Devin Bush lived through three brutal losses to the Buckeyes during his collegiate career. He knows what it feels like to suffer through the pain of losing to a hated rival.

Bush recently admitted on FS1’s Speak For Yourself that he believes it’s a combination of coaching and the player’s mindset that’s prevented Michigan from taking down Ohio State.

This is concerning.

“I think it’s a combination of the both,” Bush said, referring to coaching and player issues, via 247Sports. “Obviously, I was there, but I just felt like we need the right mentality. We need to walk into that game and not be like, ‘OK, I hope Ohio State don’t show up today.’ Nah, it’s like we gotta go in there and we gotta take it.”

The fact that Michigan players were hoping the Buckeyes simply would perform poorly is startling. Harbaugh has to fix this horrific culture.

If the Wolverines are going to beat the Buckeyes in 2020, they have to remove any fear and doubt. Intimidation is a critical factor when it comes to rivalry games.

Michigan needs to wake up and realize the reality and magnitude of this classic rivalry.