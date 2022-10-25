Look: Former Michigan Star Calls Out Michigan State Fans

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team onto the field before the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michigan and Michigan State will square off this weekend for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. This year's matchup will take place in Ann Arbor.

With kickoff still a few days away, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has decided to instigate with the opponent.

On Monday night, Lewan called out Michigan State fans on Twitter. He wrote, "The hate in my mentions from Michigan State fans warms my heart."

Lewan was a two-time All-American at Michigan. He was then selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2014 draft.

It's safe to say Lewan will keep a close eye on this Saturday's game between the Spartans and Wolverines.

Michigan is heavily favored by oddsmakers this week, and rightfully so. Jim Harbaugh's squad has been dynamic on both sides of the football this season.

J.J. McCarthy is leading an offense that's averaging 42.7 points per game. The defense, meanwhile, is giving up just 12.1 points per contest.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.