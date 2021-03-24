Former Michigan Star Claims There’s No Talent Gap With Ohio State

On Wednesday afternoon, former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins added some fuel to the fire that is the rivalry between the Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

To be quite frank, it hasn’t been much of a rivalry lately. The Buckeyes have dominated The Game in recent years, with the closest game coming in 2016 when the two teams went to overtime.

The last to games, though, haven’t even been remotely close. Despite being outscored by 52 points over the last two meetings, Collins suggested Ohio State doesn’t have a talent advantage over Michigan.

“It’s way closer,” Collins said via Wolverines Wire. “I’d say the talent is the same kind of talent. I would say there’s not a difference between the two.”

Here’s more of what he had to say:

Every time we play O-State, we know what kind of game it’s gonna be – it’s gonna be all four quarters. With the athletes they got and we got, I’d say we match up. They don’t have more athletes than we got. I feel like it’s pretty much equal or we pretty much have more than them. That’s it, man. Talent-wise, I’d say it’s pretty much equal. There wasn’t no advantage with them – none at all.”

His comments seem to suggest coaching might be the issue between Ohio State and Michigan.

If it’s not a talent gap, the only other issue at play would be head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff.

Will Michigan finally break Ohio State’s streak this year?