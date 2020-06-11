Former Michigan Star Denard Robinson Hired As NFL Assistant Coach

Former Michigan star quarterback Denard Robinson has reportedly been hired as an assistant coach by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2013. While he played quarterback with the Wolverines, Robinson transitioned to running back in the pros.

In four seasons with Jacksonville, Robinson played in 55 games, making 13 starts. He rushed for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns on 263 carries while catching 47 passes for 410 yards. Robinson’s best season came in 2014, when he started nine games and rushed for 582 yards and four touchdowns.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Robinson’s role with the Jaguars will be offensive quality control coach.

Robinson began his coaching career last fall. After playing in the AAF with the Atlanta Legends in spring 2019, he was hired as an offensive analyst by Jacksonville University.

When the Dolphins discontinued their football program last December, Robinson became a coaching free agent. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to stay in Jacksonville with the NFL team he knows very well.

After taking over the starting job as a sophomore at Michigan in 2010, Robinson exploded for over 4,200 yards of total offense and 32 total touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Big Ten, first-team All-America and won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Robinson turned in another strong performance in 2011, again earning first-team All-American honors. While his college career didn’t end on a high note after a disappointing 2012 season, Robinson remains the last Michigan quarterback to defeat Ohio State, which he did in 2011.