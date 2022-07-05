Former Michigan Star Derrick Walton Jr. Signs New Contract

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 16: A University of Michigan flag is seen on the court prior to the 2014 Big Ten Men's Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 16, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Michigan standout Derrick Walton Jr. has signed with Australia's National Basketball League.

The league announced that the point guard is joining the Sydney Kings on a one-year deal. CEO Chris Pongrass is excited to welcome the 27-year-old, who averaged 16.8 points and 9.4 assists per game in the NBA G League last season.

"Derrick is a rare find - experienced, unselfish, and wildly efficient – we see him having a major impact in this league, and are excited for him to join our group," Pongrass said. "He has a deep offensive repertoire and is an efficient scorer yet is renowned for his playmaking ability and creating for his teammates, leading the G League in assists last season."

Walton averaged 11.6 points per game during his four years at Michigan. His 499 assists ranks fifth on the program's all-time leaderboard, and he's eighth in steals.

Following his collegiate career, Walton has seen limited NBA action over the last five seasons. He started all three games played with the Detroit Pistons during the 2021-22 campaign.

Walton said he was inspired to play for the Kings after a Zoom meeting with Pongrass and their coaching staff.

"My goal first and foremost is to win, so Sydney’s track record of winning and recent success was also very attractive to me," Walton said. "I know people in Australia are very passionate about basketball, which means a lot to me. I love being surrounded by passionate people who love what they do."

Joining the NBL's defending champions, Walton said he's "always going to play as hard as I possibly can."