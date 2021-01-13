The Spun

Former Michigan Star Reportedly Joining Jim Harbaugh’s Staff

Michigan running back Mike Hart runs the football.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 15: Mike Hart #20 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to escape the tackle of Tom Zbikowski #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium September 15, 2007 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is adding former Wolverines star running back Mike Hart to his coaching staff, according to multiple reports.

Hart has spent the last four seasons as the running backs coach at Indiana. He’ll be filling the same role at his alma mater.

Another former Michigan running back, Jamie Morris of WTKA’s The M Zone, broke the news about Hart returning to Ann Arbor.

The Central New York native left Michigan as a three-time All-Big Ten selection and the school record-holder in rushing attempts (1,015), rushing yards (5,040), 100-yard games (28), and 200-yard games (five).

After graduating from Michigan, Hart was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2008. He played three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries.

Hart began his coaching career at Eastern Michigan in 2011. After three seasons at EMU, he moved on to Western Michigan for a pair of seasons.

Hart then spent the 2016 campaign working at Syracuse before moving on to IU.


