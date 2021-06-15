Former Michigan TE Jake Butt Trying Out For NFL Team

Over the weekend, the NFL world learned that former Michigan standout tight end Jake Butt earned a new shot to make an NFL team.

Few NFL players have suffered more injuries to start their professional careers than Butt. Over his first few seasons, the former Wolverines standout suffered numerous leg injuries.

Just a few days ago, Butt worked out for the the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. But that’s not all.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chicago Bears reporter Brad Biggs reported that Butt was one of five players working out for the team this week.

#Bears have max allowed 5 players in minicamp on a tryout basis, including former Michigan TE Jake Butt. pic.twitter.com/RuQtpBWmiQ — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 15, 2021

During his final collegiate game, Butt suffered a torn ACL that saw his draft stock decrease dramatically. He was expected to be a first or second round pick in the 2017 NFL draft before he suffered the devastating knee injury.

Those injuries woes continued during the 2018 season when he suffered another torn ACL in a non-contact drill. He suffered from complications while trying to recover from that torn ACL and missed the 2019 season.

After getting healthy and back on the field, Butt suffered another setback in 2020. A nagging hamstring injury saw him placed on injured reserve.