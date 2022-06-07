Former Michigan Wide Receiver Lands New Coaching Job

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Air Force Falcons on September 8, 2012 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Former Michigan wideout Derrick Alexander is ready to coach the next generation of wide receivers.

On Tuesday, Wayne State University officially announced that Alexander will be its wide receivers coach for the 2022 season.

"I am extremely excited about joining our football staff," Wayne State head coach Paul Winters said. "He brings experience at the highest level. He has coached and played at that level and will do a great job of teaching the wide receivers the finer points of playing the position."



Alexander confirmed the next chapter of his career on Twitter, writing, "Glad to be back home in the 'D' Ready to work!"

Over the course of his Michigan career, Alexander had 125 catches for 1,977 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Alexander was then selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL until 2002.

Only time will tell if Alexander can develop into a talented wide receivers coach.