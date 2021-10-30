The Spun

FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan's punter runs a fake to try and pick up a first down during the 2021 FOX college football broadcast.FOX

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play.

Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute. On 4th-and-6 from the Spartans’ 45, he dialed up a fake punt, with punter Brad Robbins daring left to try and pick up the first with his legs.

He didn’t appear to get there, gaining five yards when he needed six. That was fairly clear when it was shown live, but it was certainly close enough where it could’ve benefitted from a replay, at least for the viewing audience. Instead, FOX cut right to commercial.

The number of ads run on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday is pretty glaring. It gets even worse when it happens right before a huge play, when the result isn’t totally clear.

Folks on the college football wing of the internet aren’t having it. The commercials have been ripped, as did this glaring decision.

The fake itself didn’t wind up hurting the Wolverines, who now have full control of the game in East Lansing, at least for the moment. On the ensuing drive, they forced Michigan State to punt after a three-and-out.

On the next drive, Cade McNamara hit Mike Sainristil for a 19-yard touchdown to push the score to 30-14.

There’s still a lot of football to be played, but this would be one of the bigger wins of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan, with Michigan State undefeated and No. 8 in the country.

