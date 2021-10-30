FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play.

Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute. On 4th-and-6 from the Spartans’ 45, he dialed up a fake punt, with punter Brad Robbins daring left to try and pick up the first with his legs.

He didn’t appear to get there, gaining five yards when he needed six. That was fairly clear when it was shown live, but it was certainly close enough where it could’ve benefitted from a replay, at least for the viewing audience. Instead, FOX cut right to commercial.

The number of ads run on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday is pretty glaring. It gets even worse when it happens right before a huge play, when the result isn’t totally clear.

NOT TODAY ❌@MSU_Football stops Michigan's fake punt attempt to take over on downs pic.twitter.com/1k7wYipobV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Folks on the college football wing of the internet aren’t having it. The commercials have been ripped, as did this glaring decision.

Gus Johnson YELLING: “I don’t know if he got there!!! LET’S SEE!!!!” Immediately goes to commercial break. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2021

Gus Johnson: “I don’t know if he got there! … Let’s see!” Fade to commercial. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) October 30, 2021

Fox assumes you are a commercials fan with a side interest in football https://t.co/79uA1Ic36L — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 30, 2021

MICHIGAN FAKES THE PUNT FOX GOES TO COMMERCIAL WITHOUT SAYING WHETHER HE GOT IT ????? LOOKED SHORT THO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2021

Fox immediately going to commercial instead of showing a replay of the fake punt that got ruled short. Trash. — Herb Jones for President (@JGFiegel) October 30, 2021

The fake itself didn’t wind up hurting the Wolverines, who now have full control of the game in East Lansing, at least for the moment. On the ensuing drive, they forced Michigan State to punt after a three-and-out.

On the next drive, Cade McNamara hit Mike Sainristil for a 19-yard touchdown to push the score to 30-14.

There’s still a lot of football to be played, but this would be one of the bigger wins of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan, with Michigan State undefeated and No. 8 in the country.

