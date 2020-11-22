Game Time, TV Channel Announced For Michigan vs. Penn State

After an exciting weekend around the Big Ten, college football fans are already gearing up for next weekend.

Amongst the high anticipated games in Week 13 is a heated rivalry match-up between Michigan and Penn State. Although 2020 hasn’t gone as planned for either program, both teams will be playing for pride next weekend.

On Sunday, the contest got a network home and game time for both fanbases to look forward to.

Michigan vs. Penn State will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday Nov. 28 in Ann Arbor. ABC will host the game on TV, bringing the heated rivalry to a national audience.

Game Time Announcement 🆚: Michigan

⏰: 12:00 PM

🗓️: Sat. Nov. 28

📍: Ann Arbor, MI

Both teams have underperformed in 2020, especially based on preseason expectations. Michigan and Penn State boast a combined record of 2-8 going into next weekend’s game.

The Wolverines are coming off of a triple overtime thriller against Rutgers. Jim Harbaugh and company made a key change at quarterback, swapping in Cade McNamara in the first half of the game against the Scarlett Knights. Michigan stormed back from a deficit of 17 points and beat Rutgers 48-42. Still, the program only improved to 2-3 after disappointing losses to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions dropped another game on Saturday. James Franklin’s squad can’t seem to figure things out as they fell 41-21 to Iowa. With the loss, Penn State became the only team ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 to ever start the season 0-5.

Both teams will get a chance to placate their fan bases next weekend. Although the Nittany Lions won 27-20 in Beaver Stadium last year, the Wolverines lead the all-time series 14-9.

