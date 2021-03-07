The Big Ten Tournament bracket is starting to take shape with just one day remaining until the end of the 2020-21 regular season.

The Michigan Wolverines have locked up the No. 1 seed, as have the Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 2. Most expect the two juggernauts to square off in the eventual Big Ten Tournament championship game, but the Big Ten is the deepest conference in the country and the upcoming tournament should feature plenty of surprises.

Iowa (the current No. 3 seed) and Purdue ( the current No. 4), meanwhile, have clinched a double bye. The two teams could exchange seeds, depending on the outcome of the Iowa-Wisconsin matchup on Sunday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, which were a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament just a week or two ago, fell at the hands of Illinois on Saturday. They’ve now lost four straight and will be the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Take a look at the current tournament bracket below.

Tomorrow, by night's end, the #B1Gtourney bracket will be official. Here's where things stand entering the final day of play: pic.twitter.com/pGzyo4oyMV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 6, 2021

Right now, the No. 2, 3, 7, 8, 12 and 13 seeds still need to be sorted out. The rest of the seeds are already locked into place.

A state of Michigan school has won the Big Ten Tournament four straight years. Michigan State won it in both 2019 and 2016. The Wolverines got the job done in 2017 and 2018. The rivals could wind up playing each other in this year’s tournament if the Spartans can win their second round game and advance to the third round to take on Michigan.

The Big Ten Tournament begins next Wednesday, Mar. 10. The official bracket will be finalized following Sunday’s slate of games.

